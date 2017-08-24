MILTON – Dan D. Fullington, 75, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Omaha, Neb., son of Chester and Arlene (Webb) Fullington.

At a young age, his family moved to Tucson, Ariz., where he spent his childhood. He graduated from Catalina High School in 1959 and attended one year of college at the University of Arizona. Dan then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he spent 20 years in aviation maintenance as an electronics technician. While enlisted in the service, he married Janice (Barcomb) Parsons on Aug. 25, 1973, in Dannemora, N.Y.

After retiring from the Air Force in 1980, he worked for 10 years for Genigraphics, a division of GE. In 1990, he began working for the National Weather Service, from where he retired in 2008. Dan and Janice traveled the country for the next five years, prior to his being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Dan loved bowling and bowled a perfect 300 game just a few years ago, in 2014. He was also an avid reader and often watched programs on his favorite subjects of geology and astronomy. Dan was an animal lover and especially enjoyed the companionship of dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Fullington, of Milton; by their children Stacey Parsons of Nashua, N.H., Britt Parsons and his partner, Deb Foster, of Denver, Colo.; and Tavis Fullington of South Carolina. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Thompson, of Mississippi.

For those who wish, memorials in Dan’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.

Special thanks are given to the staff at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare for the excellent care given to Dan during his last year there.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, from 4-7 p.m., with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home, in Milton. Burial will be at a later date at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.