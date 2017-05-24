Dam worth it: Peterson Dam has great ecological impact, extensive history

Milton’s Peterson Dam received the highest ranking for ecological impacts on the state’s waterways in a Nature Conservancy assessment of 400 Vermont dams.

The conservancy debuted its dam screening tool for the Lake Champlain Basin earlier this year, citing both Peterson and Swanton dams to be of great interest. Fish such as endangered lake sturgeon and landlocked Atlantic salmon are blocked by the structures, officials said.

Talk of Peterson’s impacts, though, is not new. While the dam was relicensed in the mid-2000s, the renewal was not easy.

To restore spawning habitat for fish and water quality standards, the Vermont Natural Resources Council advocated for the removal of Peterson.

According to Jason Lisai of Green Mountain Power, which owns the dam, litigation over two decades eventually declared the dam’s benefits outweigh its ecological impacts, and the Vermont Public Service Board found no guarantee that removal would better the fishery.

“This absence of clear benefits is in contrast to the known environmental benefits of a clean, renewable energy source that has been in place for more than 50 years,” the PSB said in 2006.

Peterson is one of GMP’s 36 hydroelectric dams, and its energy output originated in 1948. Swanton Dam, along with a number of others ranked high on the conservancy’s list, does not generate power.

Peterson’s relicensing process also included Milton, Clark Falls and Fairfax dams, three others along the Lamoille River that, according to Lisai, all operate in conjunction with one another. At 6.4 megawatts, Peterson is the largest single unit on the river.

Lisai, who is responsible for GMP generation operations, said operation safety and environmental obligations are two top considerations in relicensing.

The conservancy’s tool is part of an accelerating trend of dam removal both globally and statewide, conservancy watershed restoration manager Shayne Jaquith said.

Degraded infrastructures with harmful environmental impacts must be taken care of, he added, but not all of the dams studied have an avenue for removal, especially if they’re of use to the community.

“Many dams out there serve valuable purposes, and that needs to be part of the conversation,” Jaquith said. “Certainly, many, many more dams may not be doing anything at the present time positively for society. And beyond impacting the water quality, they may be preventing health and safety hazards.”

To remove a dam, a number of parties would have to reach consensus and obtain the necessary funding, Jaquith said.

Peterson Dam is licensed until 2034, and GMP has no intention of removing the structure, which provides power for 3,700 homes and amounts to 8 percent of GMP’s overall hydro-generation, officials said.

“The removal of that and the long-term cost to the rate payers is substantial versus the benefit of ongoing generation,” Lisai added.

Come relicensing time, Jacquith said he expects many stakeholders to work to mitigate the dam’s ecological impact.

“I don’t think it’ll be as lengthy. I think it’ll be just as rigorous,” Lisai said.

Peterson has been studied extensively in the past, but other dams haven’t endured decades-long mitigation. Jaquith said the conservancy’s screening tool uses available data to evaluate dams officials don’t know much about, creating a foundation for more rigorous assessment and fieldwork.

Vermont has upward of 1,000 dams. Without the tool, a dam’s true ecological impact is as good as a guess, Jaquith said.

About 50 dams are removed annually nationwide, and the conservancy has a keen interest in helping Vermont recognize and remove invaluable dams. This tool, Jaquith said, helps them do that.

If the tool was used during Peterson’s relicensing process, it wouldn’t have highlighted anything unknown at that time. Rather, the significance of the tool is its ability to investigate funding and impacts of dams with less established research during the federal licensing process, Jaquith said.

“A lot of focus should continue to be on dams that aren’t currently in service and what can be done to open up those headwater areas,” Lisai said. “And it’s also from a dam safety standpoint; getting a dam out that is not being maintained, thus, it’s not being monitored.

“That is a great place for people to put their energy,” he added.