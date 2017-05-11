CUSI negotiates new lease

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations has negotiated lower rent after state officials asked the nonprofit to start paying $50,000 a year for its basement level office on Cherry Street, a sharp increase from the $1,000 they paid annually between 1999 and 2016.

Eight detectives from police departments across the county use the 3,907-square foot space to interview victims of abuse and sexual assault.

Along with a team of directors, a victims’ advocate, dedicated prosecutor and Vt. Department for Children and Families investigator, the officers launch investigations into nearly 300 cases per year and take on another 100 shorter-term projects, usually referred from local police departments, DCF and the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce.

More than 62 percent of the incidents involve minors, CUSI data shows.

The eight communities that don’t send an officer are asked to contribute based on their share of the county population. In 2016, 29 of CUSI’s 280 total cases came from Milton.

Colchester town manager Dawn Francis, who also serves as chairwoman of the CUSI board, said she met with state buildings and general services commissioner Christopher Cole, CUSI treasurer Jan Wright and CUSI director Vicki Rathgeb in March to discuss the spike in rent.

There, Francis said they determined CUSI would “take the next step” in its rental increase for fiscal year 2018, moving from the $17,581.50 it paid in FY17 to about $37,000.

That total dollar amount, however, will be covered with funds from the Vermont Special Investigations Unit budget. In an email, Francis said the move would “bring [CUSI] more in line with the funding that other [state investigation units] receive.”

The funding, contained in the latest state budget, is subject to legislative approval.

Talks of raising rent first arose in 2014 after then-Commissioner Michael Obuchowski learned the $1,000 CUSI lease rate was illegal because it discounted a non-state entity’s rent for a state-owned building below fair market value, according to a letter submitted to the Joint Fiscal Committee in 2015.

Using a fee-for-space formula, the state estimated CUSI paid the state more than half a million dollars below fair market value from 2004 through 2015.

Earlier this year, Francis sent a letter to Gov. Phil Scott describing the nonprofit as a “critical multi-agency service for victims” that survives on grants, donations of police officers and monetary contributions from municipalities.

CUSI staff has made a conscious effort to keep their space from feeling like a sterile police station, Rathgeb said in February. Murals, mobiles and couches accented with colorful murals fill the rooms, and officers don’t sport suits, ties, uniforms or holstered guns during interviews.

Francis detailed CUSI’s increasing state mandates, noting the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit received close to $106,000 more in state funding than Chittenden County in FY18, despite the two having similar caseloads.

In February, Cole acknowledged the imbalance and said a lease deal could serve as a substitute for additional grant money the state says it doesn’t have, helping the agency continue to provide a vital service.

The new lease will go into effect on July 1 this year.