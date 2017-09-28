Crews battle smoky fire at Georgia salvage yard

Billows of smoke wrapped around the trademark wind turbines that frame Georgia’s horizon as first responders entered their fifth hour on scene at a salvage yard fire this morning.

The first tones went out just after 4 a.m. when a caller reported lots of smoke and, later, 60-foot flames near where tires are stored on B&B Road off Sandy Birch.

Georgia Fire responded to find a fully involved fire into the woods, assistant chief Jamie Cota said.

“With the material we have right now, it’s been very time consuming,” he said. An excavator pulled material away so firefighters could soak it down and extinguish the blaze, he added.

A call for mutual aid from St. Albans Town Fire came around 4:45 a.m., requesting two tankers for water. Shortly after, tones rang out again for additional manpower.

“It’s been a very smoky fire,” Cota said. “Everybody’s had to be on air, so it’s a lot more manpower-intensive, a lot more tiring.”

Eventually, fire departments from St. Albans, Swanton, Milton, Colchester, Essex, Fairfax and St. Michael’s College plus Georgia’s highway department all responded.

“We don’t always get to work with some of these departments, so they’ve all stepped in and done a great job,” Cota said. “I couldn’t be happier with the group we have here. They’ve all been awesome.”

All morning, trucks barreled down the rutted dirt road toward the old salvage yard, but repeated treks through the sludge made later rides less perilous.

State fire investigators were also on scene Thursday morning, and Cota said the cause of the blaze is still undetermined.

No injuries were reported, and Cota said first responders successfully contained the fire to its origin despite burning material and a few trees caught in the flames.

The Red Cross arrived around 9:30 a.m. with coffee and food for the firefighters, who Cota said still had a few more hours to go.

Nearing hour six, a handful of responders traipsed through the mud toward the folding table behind the tankers, rising smoke still visible past the tree line. One firefighter raised a donut to his mouth and took a bite, hands and face caked in soot and ash.