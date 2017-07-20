Crash sends cyclist to hospital

A 25-year-old Milton man is in critical condition this morning after a driver hit his bicycle Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A vehicle driven by 42-year-old Sean Houghton of Milton struck cyclist Maxwell Curtiss at the intersection of Route 7 and Lake Road just before 8:30 p.m. July 19, Milton police said.

Milton Rescue transported Curtiss to the University of Vermont Medical Center in serious condition last night, but a hospital spokesperson said Thursday morning Curtiss’ condition is critical.

Houghton was uninjured, and police say neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to contribute to the crash.

The intersection was once ranked a high crash location by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. A construction project there in 2011 aimed to make it safer by installing a turn lane and replacing a slip lane with a T-shaped, stop sign-controlled intersection, the Indy reported then.

It was no longer listed as a high crash location on the VTrans report in 2015, the latest year available.

Milton police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to call 893-2424, as the case is still under investigation.