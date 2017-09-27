CPD dispatcher fired, arrested

A Colchester Police dispatcher was fired after allegedly soliciting the services of a prostitute and disclosing confidential police information, according to a statement from Chief Jen Morrison.

Vermont State Police cited Earl Benway, 41, of Milton for prohibited acts and obstruction of justice after investigators found he paid a female to perform a sexual act. They subsequently learned Benway provided information to the female about an ongoing federal law enforcement investigation.

Police said they would not release any further information about that case.

Morrison said she immediately ordered an internal affairs investigation after Burlington Police notified her of the matter on September 13. The investigator began conducting interviews that day, according to the statement.

Following an initial debriefing on September 14, Morrison said she asked VSP to begin a separate, parallel criminal investigation.

Benway was placed on paid administrative leave on September 15 while investigation continued. A week later, he was fired.

“The facts and circumstances of the situation were fairly straight forward, and we were able to complete our internal investigation quickly,” Morrison wrote.

Benway, employed by the town of Colchester since March 2001, was informed of his opportunity for a Loudermill hearing with the town manager. The due process requirement allows public employees to respond to charges before their employer, per a 1985 U.S. Supreme Court case.

Benway waived that right, and town manager Dawn Francis terminated his employment on September 22, according to the statement. No other CPD employees are implicated in this investigation, Morrison said.

“The department will have no further comment on the matter at this time,” Morrison wrote.

Benway will be arraigned on October 10 in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division, VSP said.