Montpelier, Vt. – A number of communities have opened public buildings for residents to cool off during Vermont’s current heat wave. The National Weather Service is predicting several more 90-degree days with heat indices in the 100s.

Public buildings that can be used for cooling are not limited to the ones listed below, which have been reported to Vermont Emergency Management. Shopping malls, markets, libraries and other municipal buildings are open for business today and available to help you cool down. Call 2-1-1 if you need a place to go.

Vermonters should remain vigilant and mindful of their health and the health of those around them during the heat wave. Check in on neighbors, family and friends who may need assistance in this heat.

“I want to stress the importance of checking on elderly neighbors, pets and all those who may not be able to care for themselves or seek assistance,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Together, we can help keep all Vermonters safe during these high temperatures.”

Be mindful of heat illness; learn the symptoms and how to mitigate them at www.healthvermont.gov/climate/heat. Muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache or light-headedness can often be treated by drinking water and resting in a cool place. Call 9-1-1 if symptoms get worse or if someone becomes confused or loses consciousness.

Other tips to stay cool and safe:

Drink more water than usual, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

Stick to cool places like basements or air-conditioned rooms. Find an air-conditioned public place like a shopping mall or library if you do not have A/C or a basement.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Periodically go for a swim, play under a sprinkler, or take a cool shower.

Reduce outdoor work and exercise, and limit it to the cooler parts of the day.

Ask for help if you feel sick.

Stop what you are doing if you feel faint or weak.

Be more cautious if you have a chronic health condition.

Here’s a few cooling locations:

Burlington:

Fletcher Free Library, 235 College Street: Monday (July 2) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Miller Center Community Room, 130 Gosse Ct: Monday (July 2) 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Burlington Police Department, Community Room, 1 North Avenue: Monday (July 2) 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hinesburg:

Hinesburg Fire Department, 10340 Route 116: Monday and Tuesday (July 2 & 3) 12:00 – 8:00 p.m

St. Albans:

St. Albans City Hall, Main Street: Monday (July 2) 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday (July 3) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Montpelier:

City Hall Memorial Room, 39 Main Street, first floor: Monday, Tuesday and Friday (July 2, 3 & 6) 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Montpelier Senior Center, 58 Barre Street: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (July 2, 3, 5 & 6) 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Capitol Region Visitors Center, 134 State Street: Weekdays 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vermont State House: Weekdays 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

A full list of cooling stations, including updated locations, will be located here: list will be updated as needed.

For weather advisories, watches and warnings directly to your email or cell phone, register for a free VT-Alert account at www.vtalert.gov.