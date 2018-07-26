Conrad Sanderson

MILTON – Conrad R. “Bunny” Sanderson, 88, died peacefully Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Starr Farm Nursing Center in Burlington.

Conrad was born March 11, 1930 at Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester, the son of Michael and Ardelle (Fortin) Sanderson.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He and his brother Clifford owned Jim’s Body Shop, originally on Battery Street in Burlington and for many years off Airport Parkway in South Burlington.

In later years, Conrad was a shrimp boat operator, antique store owner, carpenter, mechanic, gardener and so much more. Conrad took pride in everything he did. He loved to travel and being behind the wheel of his car gave him the sense of freedom and adventure. But most of all Conrad was a philosopher at heart. He was very inquisitive, questioning and researching things that sparked his interest.

He and his wife lived at Apple Island Resort in South Hero for over 20 years.

Conrad is survived by his wife and best friend, Yvonne B. (Perris) Sanderson, residing at the Gazebo in South Burlington; his daughters Yvonne Whittington of Tennessee and Kim Sanderson of Massachusetts and his son, Conrad R. Sanderson II, and his wife, Kat Kelly, of New Jersey; by his grandchildren Eric and Evin Whittington and Isabelle and Skye Sanderson and his great-granddaughter, born on July 20, 2018, Baby Laura “Lu Lu” Whittington. He is also survived by his stepsons and their wives, Ken and Ardis Beauchemin, Mike and Kim Beauchemin, Bruce and Daisy Beauchemin and Gary Beauchemin; by his favorite niece, Grace North Williams; and by his good friend Moe Beaulieu.

Visiting hours were held Tuesday, July 24 at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated Wednesday, July 25 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in South Hero.

Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.