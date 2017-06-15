Commuters, take note: Seven-week road closure in Colchester begins next Monday

COLCHESTER – A Vermont Agency of Transportation construction project improve Route 7/2 in Colchester will require closing the road between Route 2A and Bay Road for seven weeks beginning on Monday, June 19 at 7 a.m.

A short detour around the closed section of Route 7/2, using VT Routes 2A and 127, is planned. With delays to motorists expected to be significant, VTrans encourages through-travelers on Route 7/2 to seek an alternate route, but please note that all businesses in the area will be open and accessible as usual.

Preparations for the road closure began in March with tree clearing, the installation of new drainage and a water line. Utility companies also moved telecommunications, gas and electricity.

With the utility work and other area preparation now complete, VTrans will spend the next seven weeks lowering a steep hill on Route 7/2 by up to 5-and-a-half feet to improve sight distance. Thousands of cubic yards of soil will be moved, retaining walls and new driveways to private residences built and a base course of pavement laid.

Additional safety improvements include:

• New turning lanes and traffic signals at the intersections of Bay Road and Creek Farm Road

• Reconfigured driveway access onto Routes 7/2, 2A and 127

• A new shared use path on Creek Farm Road, Route 7/2 and VT Route 2A (between Creek Farm Plaza and Union Memorial School)

Route 7/2 is scheduled to reopen by August 4. Roadway improvements will be completed by late fall, and complete site restoration and landscaping will be done in spring 2018.

VTrans selected G.W. Tatro Construction of Jeffersonville to construct the project for $3.6 million.

For more information on the project, visit www.i89colchester.vtransprojects.vermont.gov. To sign up for project updates, contact Jill Barrett at 272-1248 or jbarrett@fhiplan.com.