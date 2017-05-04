Comets roll to 21-0 win

Dawson Blodgett and Kaitlin Laroe each reached base the first five times they batted, and BFA-St. Albans cruised to a 21-0 Metro Division softball victory at Milton High School last Thursday.

Senior pitcher Alexa Ross dominated in the circle, throwing her first varsity no-hitter with just two walks, one hit batter and six strikeouts. Ross set down the last seven Yellowjacket batters in order to finish it off.

Milton’s offense consisted of walks to Hailey Moulton in the first inning and Lilly Winterbottom in the second, and two in the third when Suraya Davis was hit by a pitch and Hannah Desrocher reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Comets pounded out 15 hits and benefitted from four errors, 10 walks and two hit-by-pitches drawn by Raeven Beaudry. BFA batted around the lineup in four of its five turns at bat.

Blodgett was the recipient of half Milton’s walks, drawing five of them in five turns at bat, scoring three runs while being stranded at third the other two times. Laroe singled her first two times up, doubled the third and reached on errors twice in the fifth — scoring three runs and driving in four.

Avery Daudelin, Kyra Cain, Megan Connor and Elizabeth Dukas had two hits each, with Daudelin also walking twice from the ninth spot in the order and scoring twice with three runs batted in. Beaudry singled in addition to being hit twice, scoring twice and driving in three. Elise Archambault doubled and scored; MacKenzie Lamothe had an RBI single and scored; Kaylee O’Brien singled, walked and scored twice and Cate Gardner walked and scored.

St. Albans opened a big lead before Milton stepped to the plate for the first time, sending 11 batters to the plate and jumping in front, 5-0, in the top of the first inning after its first three hitters scored. BFA scored five again in the second inning, with nine Comets getting to the plate.

In the third, Moulton almost escaped unharmed after a one-out double and a walk, getting the second out on a called third strike. But Cain’s walk loaded the bases, and Beaudry drove one in when she was hit on an 0-2 pitch. Another walk drove in a run, and all three runners came home when Milton misplayed Laroe’s ground ball to the left side. Dukas’ second hit of the day made it 16-0.