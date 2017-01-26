Cleo: A good girl

One four-legged Milton resident made history last weekend.

Cleo the therapy dog joined the scores of people who descended on Vermont’s capital for the Montpelier Women’s March last Saturday.

An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people, more than twice the city’s population, marched in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands in Washington D.C. and sister marches around the country and world to voice support for women’s rights and enthusiastically denounce Donald Trump’s presidency.

“It was amazing, it really was,” Cleo’s owner, Janet Dooley, reflected. “[Cleo] was absolutely wonderful.”

Last Saturday, the black standard poodle donned her own bright pink hat with cat ears that has become the symbol of the historic day. A play on the word “pussycat,” the pussyhat makes a tongue-in-cheek reference to comments Trump made on an Access Hollywood bus, audio of which leaked toward the end of the president’s campaign.

When she’s not being an activist, Cleo has been a regular fixture at the Milton Public Library for the last several years. She visits twice a month to lounge around and enduringly allow children to climb on, play with and read to her.

“She does lay there, but she doesn’t really participate,” Dooley acquiesced. “Sometimes she’ll look at the book, and sometimes she won’t.”

Cleo’s naturally mellow temperament and overall good nature made her a perfect fit for Therapy Dogs of Vermont, a nonprofit, entirely volunteer-run organization for which Dooley serves as treasurer. Highly-trained teams like Dooley and Cleo travel the state to comfort people in hospitals, schools, nursing homes, rehab centers, libraries and just about anywhere they’re invited.

Cleo also appears at the Howard Center’s Baird School in Burlington every week. There, Cleo spends time with the K-8 students who attend the alternative school for special education, behavioral intervention and extra support.

“There’s a little girl that always comes to see her that absolutely loves her,” Dooley said from a seat at her kitchen table in Milton, Cleo contentedly perched at her side. “Everybody loves her.”

Calm and easy-going, Cleo has the disposition of an old dog, but she turns just 7 next month. She’s been that way since puppyhood when Dooley adopted her, she said, and began training for therapy work right away. TDV requires dogs be a year old to take their certification test.

Therapy dogs come in all shapes, sizes and breeds – much like the varied population they serve, Dooley noted. More than anything, a dog’s personality can destine them for therapy work.

“Every dog’s different,” Dooley said.

That couldn’t be clearer in Dooley’s house, where Mika, a 3 ½-year-old standard poodle, serves as a natural foil to Cleo.

Despite her recent recovery from a near-death experience around Christmas – she was later diagnosed with Addison’s disease, a disorder of the adrenal gland – Mika was practically bouncing off the walls Monday night. Shaved of her signature poodle curls, the dog bounded around the kitchen, pausing only to steal an errant dog treat Dooley foolishly left unsupervised on the kitchen table.

“We always say Cleo is our therapy dog, and Mika needs therapy,” Dooley said.

As such, Mika and Cleo are seldom apart. On Monday, they paced the kitchen together, clad in matching handkerchiefs – Mika’s orange, Cleo’s pink – printed with their likenesses.

Cleo was already a therapy dog when Mika arrived as a puppy, but Dooley quickly realized Mika wouldn’t join her elder’s ranks.

Cleo, on the other hand, checks all the boxes of an ideal therapy dog – obedient, well-behaved, calm in new or distracting environments, social, free of aggression and comfortable with being touched.

Before becoming fully certified, therapy dogs must complete three on-the-job training days in an assisted living facility – akin to student teaching.

Cleo’s first visit was to Starr Farm Nursing Center in Burlington, where she was successfully unperturbed by the wheelchairs, walkers, canes, medical devices and other unfamiliar equipment that may excite or confuse a typical canine.

Before her current stints, Cleo held court in places like Northwestern Medical Center, Fanny Allen, Camp Ta-Kum-Ta and PACE adult daycare, the latter which Cleo particularly enjoyed.

“She had her favorites,” Dooley recalled. “There was one guy that was in a wheelchair, he was kind of propped up in it all the time, and she always gravitated towards him.”

She’s developed a bit of a following, too: “We’ve had people come from Colchester to Milton Library to check out Cleo because they want to introduce their child to a dog,” Dooley said. “She does absolutely fantastic.”

Before Cleo, Dooley had no experience with therapy dogs. A lifelong dog lover approaching retirement, she wanted to give back to the community and wondered how to combine her love for animals with that mission.

She tried first with Keller, a yellow lab she raised from a puppy as a guiding eye dog with her husband, Tom, who is visually impaired. That went well, except when it came time to give Keller back to the agency for placement with a blind client.

“I just had too hard of a time letting her go,” Dooley said. “That’s why I got the puppy [Cleo] and started doing therapy dog work. I learned a lot about how to train dogs.”

That meant lots of socializing, off-leash and obedience training. A therapy dog should be able to walk by a dish of food without issue and remain unflustered by stimuli like a fire alarm, Dooley said.

She also emphasized the distinction between therapy and service dogs – there’s a common misconception the two are synonymous, but therapy dogs are not guaranteed legal access to all public places.

Therapy dogs can work into old age, depending on their health and temperament. Dooley and Cleo have no plans to stop, preferring to continue their work with children for now but open to adding more nursing home visits down the road.

On Monday night, Cleo affably modeled a custom red raincoat, turning her head to address anyone who said her name. She sat still – her sister, meanwhile, a blur of frantic motion – and looked directly into the camera that repeatedly flashed to capture her image.

“She’s a good girl,” Dooley said, a treat at the ready. “She really is.”

Meet Cleo at Milton Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.