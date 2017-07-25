Claire Hall

Claire M. Hall, 76, of Milton passed away suddenly Friday, July 21, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Claire was born Oct. 28, 1940 in Burlington, the daughter of the late Fidelevin (Phil) and Marie Bourgeois Desmarais.

On Feb. 24, 1979 she married James Hall in Shelburne.

Claire loved music and loved to dance. Claire was truly an angel that touched so many lives. Claire always had a bright smile, contagious laugh and kind heart. To know her was to love her. She enjoyed working with her husband, Jim, on their dairy farm in Milton and later working for the town of Milton at the town offices.

She leaves her loving husband of 40 years, Jim, of Milton; her daughter, Sara Lemish, and husband, Lloyd, of Long Island, N.Y.; her two grandchildren Nicole Bunnell and husband, Louis, and Adam Gingras; her four great-grandchildren Skyler, Kenley, Everett and Serenity; her brother, Roland Desmarais, and wife, Eva, of Beacon, N.Y.; her sister, Theresa Martell, and husband, Ellsworth, of Burlington; her sisters and brothers-in-law Beverly Hall and companion, Dave Harvey, of Westford; Lois Jerome of Fletcher, Alice Giroux and husband, Bob, of Westford; Raymond Hall of Westford, Frank Hall and wife, Julie, of Fletcher; and Clark Jerome of Fairfax as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05403.

