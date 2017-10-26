Chris Letourneau

GEORGIA – Christopher M. Letourneau, 51, died unexpectedly, due to a heart attack, Friday Oct. 13, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Chris was born March 5, 1966, in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Joseph and Theresa (Vanslette) Letourneau.

He graduated from MVU in 1985. Shortly after, he met the love of his life and best friend, Cheryl Cote, at Gaudette’s Market in Georgia. They bought their one and only special home in Georgia in September 1988 and married on Oct. 15, 1988.

Chris began working as an electrician and began Wire Nuts Contracting in 1997. He began working for the State of Vermont as a state electrical inspector in 2014. Chris served as the chairman of the Georgia Selectboard for the past six years. He coached Georgia soccer for 10 years and Little League baseball for two years. His favorite pastime was golfing and watching his children play sports.

He leaves behind his best friend and wife, Cheryl (Cote) Letourneau; his children Andrew, Jessica and her husband, Philip Paradis II; Kyle and Hannah; his special grandson, Philip III; his granddaughter, Ciel, and future grandson, Hudson. Chris is also survived by his brother, William Letourneau; sister, Angela McMillan, and her husband, Bronson, and their children Michael, Megan, Brianna and Trevor; by father-in-law, Edward Cote; by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Aleta and Winfred Decker, Irving and Michelle Mossey, Debbie and David Wimble, Dawna and Doug Beyor and Mark Mossey; sister-in-law Wanda Mossey; by many nieces, nephews and cousins; by his special friends Brian Dunsmore (his golfing buddy) and family, the McCrackens, Jansens, Lowells and Rickards, Randy Warren, Vincent Bent, Jeff and Terri Nielsen and by his special neighbors the Hamners and Haydens.

Chris was predeceased by his father Joseph, on Jan. 10, 2004; by his mother, Theresa, on July 6, 2017; by his mother-in-law, Marjorie Cote, on Dec. 6, 2016; by his special brother-in-law Alan Mossey Sr., his uncles and nephews.

Chris’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Keith Baker, Georgia 1st Response and Amcare for their quick response in attending to Chris.

Memorial contributions in Chris’s memory may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St., Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service held at 1 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Burial will follow in the Georgia Plains Cemetery.

