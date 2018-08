Milton kiddo Samuel Jones was one of many people who watched the burning home at 38 Lake Rd. in Milton on Saturday, Aug. 18 – and the homeowners smiling next to it. Milton finance director Jessica Morris – and her firefighter husband, Shane – donated their former home to the Milton Fire Department for a live burn exercise. She couple also let Milton police use the structure as a training site before the big burn last weekend. The Morrises are building a new home in town.

Photos by Greg Burbo.