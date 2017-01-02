Charles Benway

Charles J. Benway, “Uncle Charlie”, 79, of Essex Jct., passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2016 at his home on West Street.

Charlie was born Feb. 19, 1937 in Burlington, the son of the late Frederick and Frances Allaire Benway. He served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army. Following his discharge from the military, he went to work for Blair’s, which later became Benway’s Trucking in Burlington followed by employment with the Burlington School District in its property services division for 37 years, retiring in 2006. A man who loved to work, he then went back to work for the school district working in the school kitchens as a helper for the last 10 years up until his death.

On Jan. 18, 2014 he married Dielene Bluto Donley. A man who loved music, he enjoyed singing whenever he could, be it Monday nights at the Senior Hall in Milton, Tuesday nights in Essex or Saturday nights at the School Street apartment complex in Milton where he could be found sharing his love of music with others. He was a very dedicated and loving family man whose love was unconditional and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Dielene, of Essex Jct.; by his daughter, Pamela Roberts, of Essex Jct. and her children and grandson; by Dielene’s children, grandchildren and one great-grandson; by his three sisters, Maggie Bell of Colchester, Shirley Chapman of Gorham, Maine and Pearl; by Dielene’s sisters and brothers and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers and five sisters.

A celebration of his life was held Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Those attending were welcome to share their memories of Charlie. Burial will be held later and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arrowhead Senior Center, P.O. Box 785, Milton, VT 05468. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.