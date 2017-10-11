Cemetery friends organize

The Friends of Milton Cemeteries took a major step from concept to reality last week as members officially organized a group to help beautify and preserve eight Milton graveyards.

One of four attendees, Milton resident and Milton Historical Society member Madeline Martin kicked off the meeting last Wednesday at the School St. museum with an apropos poem, “Old Cemetery.”

“The voices of those who sleep there,

Seem to whisper into the wind,

‘Thank you, friend, ‘twas very kind,

And won’t you please come in?’”

The poem, written for the Vermont Old Cemetery Association’s 20th anniversary in 1978, speaks to forgotten cemeteries and those who bring them back to life. Such is the goal of the Milton’s Friends, which next seeks to become a fundraising arm under the historical society’s nonprofit designation.

The group will work in partnership with the town’s Cemetery Advisory Committee, formed shortly after the town took ownership of the Milton Village Cemetery last year.

Though the town performs “perpetual care” – mowing, trimming and the like – its budget often has little room for fixing toppled stones or mending broken fences. Enter the Friends, an idea generated by historian Jim Ballard, who sits on the town’s cemetery committee.

For Friends member Karen Brigham, that committee moves too “painfully, painfully” slow. A lover of history and a native to the area, she joined the Friends over a concern that “if people don’t step up and try to make a difference, then things will just fall away by the wayside.”

She’s especially moved to repair the old stone wall at Miltonboro Cemetery, the site of some of the town’s oldest headstones.

“We have to have money, and we have to have projects,” Brigham said. “We need a way to get money, and we need a way to decide what projects we are able to do that are reasonable.”

Though the small group assembled was full of ideas, Ballard said first, it needed to elect a slate of officers.

Ballard was easily nominated for president, and his wife, Linda, was named treasurer. Sally Ryan was named vice president in absentia. Bev Hayden, who got involved to give back to her community, was elected secretary. Each will serve a two-year term.

The group decided against imposing a membership fee, as Ballard noted if people are willing to join the cause, it shouldn’t cost them.

From there, they brainstormed other ways the Friends could raise funds.

Martin and Brigham suggested locating descendants of soldiers buried in Milton and asking for donations. Brigham herself is related to a Revolutionary War soldier buried in the Georgia Plains Cemetery. His headstone is damaged, and she plans to help fund its repair – she assumes there are others out there who would do the same.

Martin said some of the many tourists who visit Milton cemeteries might be willing to donate a dollar or five. Thinking bigger, she envisioned a townwide celebration of All Saints Day, a Christian festival to honor the dead, to double as a fundraising event.

Ballard suggested the Friends could establish a trail for Milton cemeteries, guiding visitors to Revolutionary and Civil War grave markers, much like the recently launched Vermont in the Civil War Heritage Trail. That map features the Gen. Stannard House in Milton and other sites along Route 7.

The Friends’ next step, however, is being officially accepted by the historical society, which next meets November 18. Before then, Ballard will draft bylaws for the society’s review.

He then hopes to collaborate with Milton High School history teacher Gary Furlong’s students to create a Friends website. Brigham excitedly offered to make a brochure.

And though she’s not a Friends officer, Martin offered her services as a genealogist and cemetery supporter to help the cause.

“For me, it’s a continuation of understanding my past,” she said. “I’m in the present and helping to have a future, to have people realize the dignity of death.”