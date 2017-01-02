Carol McQuade

MILTON – Carol N. McQuade, 73, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Carol was born March 25, 1943 in Brockton, Mass., the daughter of the late George and Nanny Barrows Gillen. As a young girl, she participated in various 4H and county fair saddle seat horse competitions. As she grew older, she later taught horseback riding classes.

On May 18, 1979, she married Robert McQuade Jr. in Lyndeboro, N.H. A lady who enjoyed her flower garden, Carol also loved to read and collect antiques.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, of Milton; by their son Seth McQuade and his wife, Lara Scott, of Fairfax and their daughter, Lilah-Rose; by her son Wade Campbell and his wife, Deb, and their son, Ryan of Milford, N.H.; by her brother-in-law, Clyde McQuade, and his wife, Sue, of Washington, N.H.; by her sisters-in-law Diane Dunham of Allenstown, N.H. and Shirley Davis of Manchester, N.H. and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers-in-law: Richard McQuade, Arthur Dunham and Mark Davis.

As per Carol’s request, there will no funeral services; however, if one wishes, donations in her memory may be made to the Milton Veterinary Hospital, 3 Chrisemily Ln., Milton, VT 05468. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.