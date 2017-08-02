Carol Ann Jones soothes the soul

John woke up from sleeping in his recliner at St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation and opened his eyes, glass blue like Paul Newman’s.

It was the week of Thanksgiving, 2011. John had stopped eating and was spending his last days in comfort care, surrounded by his brothers, Pat and Eddie, and his wife, Mary Rose. He didn’t speak.

“Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waitin’ for a train.” The lines to Janis Joplin’s hit “Me and Bobby McGee” belted out of Georgia country musician Carol Ann Jones as she strummed her guitar.

John began to tap his feet and by the second verse, smiled, lifted his arms and waved to nurses and a pastor into the room. Their voices joined in, singing “La da da da da” as Eddie played the harmonica.

“The joy in the room was immeasurable despite the looming death,” Jones wrote in her journal on Jan. 15, 2012, a month and a half later, seeking closure after John’s passing. “I’ll never forget John.”

True to her word, Jones did not. He was one of 12 souls remembered in Jones’ special performance, “The Power of Music: Twelve Souls in Song,” at the St. Albans Museum’s Bliss Room on Saturday, July 22.

John died the Saturday after that Thanksgiving, but Jones recalled sitting with him day after day, creating a songbook of his favorites for his family to read and sing along, the week before his death. Some days John sat calm and quiet, eyes closed. Others, a song from childhood, like “Red River Valley,” would pull out a smile.

At the event, Jones shared the stories and favorite songs of 12 people she knew and sang to over the years during their final days on earth. Her journal, which starts with John in 2012 and ends in summer 2015, preserves the story and songs of more than 180 people.

Jones has sung to far more, but after a while, had to stop writing her memories down.

“My family thought I was focusing too much on death,” she said. “But I’m glad that I did it, and I love looking back at it … I still sing for people when they die. I sang for one this week, one last week.

“I love to be there,” Jones continued. “I feel it’s something really worthwhile that I can give someone at the end of their life.”

Sitting at her dining room table in her Georgia farmhouse, Jones said it was difficult to pare the 180 stories down to 12.

“There are many, many, people in here with really interesting stories,” she said, flipping through her journal, covered in writing, song lyrics and obituaries taped to the pages.

“The stories that I picked were people that really, really touched my heart,” Jones said.

Like Walter, a World War II veteran whose favorite songs were Willie Nelson’s “Crazy” and Kerry Mills’ “Red Wing.” And Lily, a woman in her 30s with brain aneurysms and her friend, Dora, who had brain cancer. All are pseudonyms to provide anonymity.

“[Lily] couldn’t talk hardly at all,” she said. “Her tongue didn’t seem to fit in her mouth anymore … and she only had one eye that worked. The rest of her body was just kind of kinked. The only thing that worked right was her thumb.

“So we would do thumb wars,” Jones continued. “She always won… You know how if you’re blind you can hear better? Well that thumb … that was her thing.”

Jones said Lily would often tag along during her visits to see Dora, humming and waving with her thumb.

“That was her way of communicating with people,” Jones recalled. “Dora loved it. She’d say, ‘Hello, hello,’ and the three of us would hold hands together.”

Lily’s song was “When You Say Nothing At All,” which has the lyrics, “The smile on your face lets me know that you need me.

“It was perfect for them,” Jones said, adding 70 people crowded in the Bliss Room to sing along.

Mary Rose, John’s wife, was there as Jones’ special guest. Several other family members were also in attendance.

Jones said she tried to balance the stories with heartwarming songs, adding boxes of Kleenex to every other row of seats. Jones got choked up telling Walter’s story, and in case she couldn’t push through, she placed a glass of whiskey next to her chair.

“[But] I was able to keep my heart light and not get into the sadness of losing all my friends here,” she said. “’Cause these are all good friends.”

Jones said the show raised over $300 for Music and Memory, a program she helps run at St. Albans Health and Rehab. Patients struggling with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other cognitive and physical challenges are given iPods with personalized playlists to help trigger their memories through music. She also performs at a dozen other Vermont assisted living facilities.

Jones said since the show, others have approached her about Music and Memory’s benefits.

“I had a man in the audience come up to me and offer to sponsor the show to take it on the road,” Jones said with a laugh. “Isn’t that cool? He’s willing to pitch $200 a month to get more people aware of the Music and Memory program.”

Jones said the St. Albans Museum will install a box for donated iPods to use in the program.

