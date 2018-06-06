All four of Milton’s legislative seats will be contested this general election, paperwork filed last week shows.

A total of seven people filed by the May 31 deadline between Milton’s two voting districts, representing both sides of the aisle.

Incumbent Republican Chris Mattos is running for re-election to the Chittenden 10 district, which he currently shares with Don Turner, the House minority leader.

Turner, also a Republican, is running for lieutenant governor and hopes to unseat David Zuckerman, a Progressive. The Milton Independent broke the news of Turner’s campaign last week.

Two familiar faces are after Turner’s vacated Chittenden 10 seat: frequent contender Todd Buik, a Democrat, and John Palasik, a Milton selectman and Republican, according to the Vermont Secretary of State, which was still verifying petitions as of presstime Tuesday.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson (D-South Hero) filed paperwork for re-election to the Grand Isle-Chittenden House district, which serves the eastern portion of Milton and the Champlain Islands.

Her current seatmate, Ben Joseph (D-North Hero), is also running again.

Two Republican challengers include Mike Morgan, Milton’s de facto town moderator, and Leland Morgan, both of Milton, records show.

All candidates will be on a designated party ballot this primary, Tuesday, Aug. 14, and will continue onto the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The newcomers have a slight head start on the campaign trail, as the incumbents are still finishing out a special session in Montpelier to avert a government shutdown.

In addition, Dana Maxfield of Milton is running for Chittenden County senator as a Republican. The county’s incumbent delegation, all Democrats or Progressives, are all running for re-election.

Other challengers include Finnian Boardman Abbey (D-Jericho), Val Carzello (D-South Burlington) and Alex R. Farrell (R-Burlington).

There are six candidates for governor going into the primary, including incumbent Gov. Phil Scott. Keith Stearn is the only other Republican seeking the state’s highest office. Democratic challengers include James Ehlers of Winooski, Christine Hallquist of Hyde Park, Brenda Siegel of Newfane and Ethan Sonneborn of Bristol.

And H. Brooke Paige (R-Washington) is challenging incumbents Beth Pearce (D-Barre City), Jim Condos (D-Montpelier), Doug Hoffer (D-Burlington), and T.J. Donovan (D-South Burlington) for their offices of treasurer, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general, respectively.