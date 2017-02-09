Brown placed on leave indefinitely

A Milton High School coach has been placed on paid indefinite administrative leave, superintendent Ann Bradshaw confirmed Monday.

Varsity boys basketball coach Chris Brown hasn’t coached a game since January 30.

Brown led the Yellowjackets from 2005 to 2007 before rejoining the team in 2013. Last Saturday marked the second-straight game he wasn’t on the bench, instead watching from the stands as his son, Ryan, scored his 1000th career point.

Attempts to reach Brown were unsuccessful.

He last coached on January 30 during a loss to BFA-St. Albans. Video from Northwest Access TV shows Brown receiving a technical foul during the third quarter of that game. It was his third of the month, Bradshaw said.

“Beyond that, I can’t comment,” Bradshaw added. “We don’t comment on personnel matters.”

The district is paying Brown $5,318 for this season, school board minutes show. Athletic director Michael Jabour said the district will determine if Brown will coach Milton’s next game, an away contest against Missisquoi on Friday.

The Vermont Principals’ Association doesn’t keep track of technical fouls unless a coach or player receives two in a game, which results in an ejection, associate executive director Bob Johnson said. Yet Johnson expects a report outlining referees’ concerns about Brown, specifically the number of technical fouls he’s received.

Johnson said he’ll review the material and then contact the district to see how it addressed the situation before determining if any further actions need to occur.

“A lot of it will depend on the steps the school has taken,” he said.

Bradshaw said Milton follows the VPA’s guidelines on technical fouls. Beyond the ejection rule, however, the VPA has no specific policies on technical fouls, Johnson said. Incidents like this instead fall under a general policy on coach’s code of ethics.

“The coach must be aware that he or she serves as a model in the education of the student athlete and, therefore, shall never place the value of winning above the value of character building,” the policy says.

Brown’s leave comes less than three months after the district hosted Anthony Muhammad, a national consultant on school culture.

The district paid Muhammad about $20,000 to conduct an audit of the school culture and report his findings, and also held a half-day release to allow faculty and staff to attend his keynote address.

Bradshaw requested funding for Muhammad last May at the same meeting where the school board announced it was done investigating officials’ handling of hazing and bullying on the high school football team in 2011-12.

Bradshaw told the board a group of Milton administrators attended three days of training with Muhammad previously, at the invitation of the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union. She said one saying stuck with the administrators: “Culture eats structure for breakfast.”

“You can make all kinds of structural changes, but if you don’t have the foundational culture you need, you’re really not going to make much momentum,” Bradshaw said.

Two months after that meeting, Jabour reported on his ongoing work to change MSTD’s athletic culture.

“It’s just about how we view our own athletic department here in our own community and also how other schools and other communities view our athletic department,” Jabour said.

Spectators, athletes and coaches should be “positive with one another, out in the community [and] here in our sporting events,” he added.

Board chairwoman Lori Donna said Jabour’s report implemented changes the board hoped to see.

“The communication, training and evaluation — the three things you stressed — are the three things I think we need for a successful program here,” Donna said then.

Reached Tuesday, Jabour said he didn’t have “the green light” to speak further on the topic.

Johnson, who’s also the director of student activities for VPA, said incidents involving a pattern of technical fouls aren’t a common occurrence. The number of ejections he’s seen this winter season is down significantly over the past few of years, he added.

“Sometimes the passion and emotions run high … this is high school basketball. I understand that,” Johnson said. Still, a pattern of technical fouls is a red flag, he said.

“Were there multiple reports that created this? Yes,” he added.