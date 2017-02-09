Brown hits 1,000

MILTON — Ryan Brown earned a milestone the hard way last Saturday when he gave Milton a late lead on a three-point play, scoring his 1,000th career point on the basket and adding the foul shot against a Middlebury team that did not in any way resemble it’s 1-11 record coming in.

Needing 20 points to reach the mark, Brown finished with 21. He was held to just four first-half points but got into a groove and in the second half teamed up with sophomore Ian Jennings (13 points) to rally the Yellowjackets.

The senior scored four inside baskets in the third quarter when Milton outscored Middlebury 20-13 to take a 1-point lead into the fourth. In the final eight minutes, he attacked the basket and the chase to 1,000 with four more field goals, scoring nine of the team’s 16 points.

The last of those buckets came as he drove to the basket and scored as he was fouled. Brown crashed to the floor, his teammates rushed over to celebrate, and after a game-ball presentation with his family and coaches; Brown added the free throw to make it 65-62 with just 1:41 left.

“We got it behind us; it’s a great milestone for him, our program and the community,” said John Lafreniere, the Milton assistant who filled in as head coach. “It was great to get it here at home. I’m really proud of his accomplishment.”

After watching that celebration, though, the Tigers set about creating one of their own. Middlebury did not allow a rebound, let alone a point, the rest of the way to win for the second time in three games after starting the season with 10 straight losses.

With Middlebury up by eight midway through the third and threatening to pull away, Jennings caught fire to lead Milton back in a hurry.

His back-to-back mid-range jumpers halved the deficit in just 39 seconds. Ben Hanson (nine points) made it a two-point game 25 seconds later. The second of Jennings’ three 3-pointers gave Milton its first lead since early in the second quarter at 44-43, with 1:02 left in the third.

“His confidence has definitely grown throughout the year,” Lafreniere said. “We’ve been telling him to be more aggressive with his shots and his drives. A lot of people focus on our two main players, and it’s really opening him up for some good looks and makes everybody else better.”

The Yellowjackets carried their one-point lead into the fourth thanks to a late score from Tre Sherwood, but Middlebury opened the final eight minutes with a 5-point bang, and after Brown’s go-ahead 3-point play, the Tigers scored the game’s last eight points for the win.

Milton got points from eight players with Sherwood scoring four, Deven Creamer and Seth Herrity three each, and two from Ethan Howell. Herrity also contributed seven assists, with Howell and Jordan Deep credited for two each.

Hanson was a force inside, with a team-best 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Will Scarpinato added nine rebounds, Sherwood had six, Herrity four, Creamer three along with a block and Brown and Deep two apiece. Howell, Herrity and Brown came up with a pair of steals each.

On February 1 at Vergennes, Ian Jennings’ 18 second-half points and Scarpinato’s first double-figure scoring game helped Milton earn a 69-64 win. Jennings finished with a game-high 21 points, leading the Yellowjacket offense to the win in the second half after the teams came out of the break deadlocked at 31.

The sophomore connected on five 3-pointers and thwarted Vergennes’ chance to tie in the closing seconds with a steal and score. Jennings finished with eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks.

Hanson and Brown scored 13 each and Scarpinato, a first-year basketball player, added 11 for Milton.

Hanson grabbed 11 rebounds to notch a double-double, getting most of his 13 points inside, and blocked three shots. Scarpinato also had success in the lane and added eight boards to his 11 points.

Deep, earning his first varsity start, had a solid game on the both ends of the floor and contributed two rebounds and two assists.

Lafreniere served as head coach for both games in the absence of Chris Brown. Milton superintendent Ann Bradshaw said Brown was on administrative leave. Bob Johnson of the Vermont Principals Association told the Independent he was looking into the number of technical fouls assessed to Brown this season.

“I know I’m coaching today, and that’s all I can say,” Lafreniere added. “I like being an assistant coach. I always enjoy the boys. What you don’t see behind the scenes is when we’re practicing, things haven’t changed, I’m just calling some plays and sitting on the bench. Fortunately we have a really good coaching staff.

“It’s a little stressful on this side of the floor when the ball goes up,” he continued. “We’re going to continue to work as a program, and we’ll see what the future holds.”