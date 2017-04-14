Brenda Mikolajczyk

Cumming, GA – Brenda Mulkeen Mikolajczyk, 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 15, 2017.

Brenda was born in Camden, N.J. on Aug. 26, 1961. She was a graduate of Nyack High School, where she was an Indianette, and CW Post College. She was an active volunteer with Angels Among Us Pet Rescue and a foster mom to a countless number of dogs.

Brenda developed her lifelong love of the ocean from her mother, Stella. The family spent many summers in Belmar on the Jersey Shore. She continued this tradition with her beach friends Lori, Chris, Lorri, Jean and Carolyn by making annual get-togethers.

A special thanks to Brian Mikolajczyk for taking such good care of Brenda in her final years.

She is survived by her son, Alex Mikolajczyk, of Cumming Ga.; her former husband, Brian Mikolajczyk, of Roswell, Ga.; her sister, Patricia Cusack, of Modena, N.Y.; her brothers David (Filomena) Mulkeen of West Palm Beach, Fla., Brian (Camille) Mulkeen of Monroe, N.Y. and Robert Mulkeen of Sheldon Springs; by her nephews and nieces Brian, Michael, Eric, Bobby, Patti, Dawn, Elizabeth and Marlene; by her great-nephews Danny, Robert, Tyler Joshua, Kyle, Julian, Robert and her great-niece, Cayla; her uncle, Bryan Leech, of Manchester, England; her cousins Judith and Susan of London and Prestbury and cousins Thomas, Deborah and John of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

She was predeceased by her parents Stella (Monk) Borski and Maurice Mulkeen; her stepfather, Tony; her uncles Thomas, John and P.J.; by her aunt, Evelyn, and her brother-in-law Robert Cusack.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brenda’s memory to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, Ga.