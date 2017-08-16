A breath of fresh air

NYC child finds home away from home with Milton family

New York City is one of the great tourist hubs of the world. Nearly 60 million people visit annually, about 10 million from overseas. But for the past three years, 13-year-old Brooklynite Alex Duran has made the same six-hour bus trip to Milton, Vt. (population: 10,325), for a two-week vacation at the Anemikos family’s suburban home.

Alex is one of 18 kids from NYC visiting Vermont this summer as part of the Fresh Air Fund, a 140-year-old program that ships kids from low-income neighborhoods in NYC to various ruralities along the eastern seaboard for a much-needed change of pace and scenery.

It’s a symbiotic relationship. Host families are often empty-nesters who enjoy having a kid around the house, or families who simply want their kids to make new friends and share their favorite activities with out-of-towners.

Alex’s host-brother, 14-year-old Manolis Anemikos, is the youngest of three siblings and the only boy. He joked that his parents, Michelle and Theo, only reached out to Fresh Air to get him to stop badgering them for a brother.

“Yeah, he’s constantly asking for a brother,” Michelle said with a laugh. “I think we just wanted to have somebody for Manolis to pal around with in the summertime. It’s good for him to get to know other people who he can go visit, learn new things from, that kind of thing.”

The two get along fantastically. When Alex is up, the boys say, they spend most of their time together, playing soccer in Manolis’ front yard or hockey in a shed behind their house. That’s part of the reason Alex keeps coming back.

“I mean, it’s really fun up here,” he said. “In Brooklyn, you have all these houses just clumped up, one after another. Here it’s just like, a whole green area and then another house. For me, that’s the biggest difference.”

Those little green gaps make a big impact. A 2015 study on the effects of natural spaces on mental health found that regular 90-minute walks in natural settings can dramatically reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. According to an article in the Stanford Review, city slickers are 40 percent more likely to develop mood disorders and doubly prone to schizophrenia than their country cousins.

The benefits of country living have been appreciable for far longer than modern research methods have made them quantifiable. In the early 19th century, English aristocrats built lavish country houses as a refuge from their townhouses in crowded cities like London, while wealthy New Yorkers made yearly summer pilgrimages to luxury resorts in the Catskills or to the so-called “great camps” in the Adirondack wilderness.

Wealthy urbanites have fled their cities for as long as there have been cities to flee from, but city dwellers from other socioeconomic groups had no affordable way to travel.

In 1877, the Rev. William Parsons, a New York transplant working as a minister in rural Sherman, Penn., egalitarianized the country-vacation by asking his parishioners to open their homes to kids from the working-class areas of NYC.

Today, the Fresh Air Fund’s website offers a menu of services including summer camps, counselor in training programs and weekend camping trips throughout the year, but its core program is still homestays with with volunteer host families, just as it was in Parsons’ day.

Host families do more than just provide room and board. They can help ease the sometimes jarring transition from New York City to small towns like Milton.

Alex said his first Fresh Air trip left him feeling homesick. Spending two weeks surrounded by strangers, he said, can be isolating, and he’s still not used to the dark, quiet nights without the constant white-noise of the city.

The other night, I heard, like, footsteps or something. I just kept hearing it,” he said, laughing. “I went to sleep at like 5 in the morning. I only had one hour of sleep, I was so terrified.”

But it’s been three years, and Alex keeps coming back.

“By now it feels regular,” he said. “I feel like I’m at home.”