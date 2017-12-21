Bradshaw to step down in June

Milton School District superintendent Ann Bradshaw will leave the district in June, according to an email obtained by the Milton Independent.

The note was appended to an email sent to Milton parents on Thursday evening, Dec. 21, which mostly discussed the recent holiday events at Milton schools.

At the end of the email, Bradshaw noted her intention to leave on June 30, citing a desire to be closer to family in Massachusetts.

“Our granddaughter is walking and talking, and although we get lots of photos and videos, we want to be part of her life,” Bradshaw wrote. “I will miss the treasured colleagues, families, students and community members I have been privileged to work with.”

Bradshaw’s email noted how she only intended to serve in Milton for a three-month temporary position. The Milton School Board offered her that job in October 2015 after placing former superintendent John Barone on administrative leave as it investigated administrators’ handling of the football hazing scandal.

Bradshaw’s most recent position was superintendent of Mashpee Public Schools on Cape Cod, where she was sued in 2011 for mishandling a rape investigation. The allegations of negligence were strikingly similar to those leveled at Barone and Milton school leaders by hazing victim’s families.

The Mashpee lawsuit was ongoing when the board appointed Bradshaw to fulfill Barone’s duties. It was settled in October 2016, seven months into Bradshaw’s tenure as permanent school chief.

Her hiring drew concern, too, as trustees voted to execute her contract without the typical public process.

School trustees have refused to say when they learned about the Mashpee lawsuit.

Bradshaw also received criticism for how the district handled the hiring of an athletic director this year. That, coupled with reports of racism in the middle school, ignited widespread concern about lacking diversity and cultural competency in the district, issues the school is now working to address.

Residents had demanded Bradshaw’s resignation during the height of those controversies.

This story will be updated.