Milton 6, Harwood 16

May 16

DUXBURY — Harwood out-shot visiting Milton by better than two to one, handing the Yellowjackets a thirds straight boys lacrosse defeat Wednesday afternoon, 16-6.

The Highlanders got five goals from Hunter Wimble and four from Connor Cameron, along with a pair of assists by each.

Harwood finished with 41 shots on goal while Milton put 20 on net at the other end.

Chris Lefebvre made 25 saves on a busy day in goal for Milton, which had won five in a row before falling to Rice, U-32, and Harwood in an 8-day span.

Tim Dockham netted two goals for Milton, while Owen Perry, Tim Boucher, Cole Heisler, and Jackson Ehler added one each.

Milton (6-7) returns to action at home Monday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night, taking on Mt. Abraham/Vergennes.

Milton 9, Mt. Abraham 7

May 16

Senior night did not disappoint as senior Tim Dockham led all scorers with four goals. Dylan Forkey and Tim Boucher had a goal each, and Casey Langlois had an assist. Chris Lefebvre had another outstanding performance with 26 saves. The team wraps up its regular season Wednesday as the Jackets travel to Stowe and look to finish above .500.