Milton 6, Plattsburgh 5

April 25

This was definitely a team victory. Despite the rain and poor field conditions, the Yellowjackets pulled out a 6-5 comeback victory with Cole Heisler netting the game winner with :20 to play.

Although Milton started the game off sluggish, the team found its stride behind Chris Lefebvre’s superb goaltending (14 saves). Lefebvre saved his best play for last with many doorstep stops to keep the game close. Owen Perry and Dylan Forkey each had two goals and Jackson Ehler had one of the most important goals of his young career as he tied the game with just over two minutes to play. With an aggressive Gomo, McQuinn and Andrew Karlin playing smart defense and forcing a late turnover, our offense was able to capitalize with an excellent feed from Tim Boucher to Heisler.

MHS is happy to end the losing streak, but they were right back to work as they prepared for Spaulding on Friday, April 27 at home.

_______________

Milton 11, Spaulding 9

April 27

Visiting Spaulding, led by senior Colin Dickenson’s three goals, opened up a 4-2 lead after the first quarter; but as the rain started to slow down, Milton’s offense started to heat up.

Behind senior Tim Dockham (three goals, one assist), the Yellowjackets erased the deficit and took a solid lead of 11-5 going into the final quarter. Behind Chris Lefebvre (12 saves) and an aggressive defense, the ‘Jackets withstood a final comeback attempt by the Crimson Tide and took the win.

_______________

Milton 9, Green Mountain Valley 6

April 30

This win was all about the sophomore scorers for Milton and the Yellowjacket man-down unit.

Owen Perry and Jackson Ehler each contributed three goals and at least one assist. Tim Dockham had two goals and Dylan Forkey tallied another. Chris Lefebvre had ten saves in cage while the man-down defense went 5/5 on their opportunities. The boys have another quick turnaround as they face Lamoille this Wednesday.