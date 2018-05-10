Milton 11, Lamoille 4

May 2

Milton began the game by opening up a 2-0 lead after the first quarter. Behind a strong power play, Lamoille made a huge comeback to tie the score 4-4 at the half, but the Yellowjacket defense turned it on in the second half and held the Lancers scoreless.

Owen Perry and Tim Dockham led the way with a hat trick each. Chris Lefebvre has 12 saves in net.

Milton 13, St. Johnsbury 5

May 5

Eight players got in on the scoring for the red-hot the Yellowjackets, who shut out visiting St. Johnsbury in the fourth quarter for their fifth straight lacrosse victory, 13-5 on Saturday afternoon.

Owen Perry scored five goals, giving the sophomore 32 in 10 games. Hunter Pelletier picked up his first varsity goal for Milton, which improved to 6-4 overall and 4-1 against Division II foes.

Casey Langlois and Perry scored in the first eight minutes of play, finishing off two of Jackson Ehler’s three assists. Dylan Forkey put Milton up 3-1 on an unassisted tally with 45 seconds to go. Cole Heisler, Tim Boucher, Tim Dockham, Forkey, and Perry netted second-quarter goals, but St. Johnsbury picked up three of its five goals in the period to stay close at 8-4.

Perry scored to match the St. J goal in the third quarter, then netted another to start the fourth, just 1:08 in. Milton made it 10-5 3 1/2 minutes later, and Pelletier added his first goal and Ehler finished off the win with his third assist.

Ethan Swan added two assists and Dockham one for Milton.

Chris Lefebvre made six saves in goal for the Yellowjackets.