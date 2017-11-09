Book Bits: OverDrive is your 24/7 collection

You may have seen the ads for Amazon’s Audible.com. For $14.95 a month, you can listen to audiobooks on their app.

Here’s an even better deal. Your library card gets you free access to OverDrive, which provides audiobooks, eBooks and even read-along eBooks for kids and young adults.

OverDrive is your 24/7 collection at Milton Public Library. You can borrow a book or audiobook even when the library building is closed.

The system serves about 93 percent of U. S. public libraries. MPL pays an annual subscription though the Green Mountain Library Consortium. Your library card number is your username, and your last name all lower case is your password to access OverDrive.

OverDrive has been marketed across the state as Listen Up! Vermont, but that’s changing because the service now provides eBooks in addition to audiobooks. In 2018, OverDrive plans to add digital magazines to its offerings.

OverDrive has updated its app to one called Libby. It was designed “to get people reading a seamlessly as possible,” according to company representative Kristin Preyss. “Libby was built with the first-time digital reader in mind,” Preyss said. “It’s just one tap to your library, the book your reading, your shelf.” Libby supports all major devices, including Kindle and iPad with the Kindle app.

On the Milton Public Library webpage (http://miltonlibraryvt.org/), click the link for OverDrive eBooks and eAudiobooks. From there you’ll see the link to download Libby.

OverDrive provides getting started guides, videos, how-to articles, troubleshooting tips and more on OverDrive Help. You can contact OverDrive help directly if you can’t find an answer on OverDrive Help or need more assistance.

If you’re already using the older OverDrive app, you can continue to do so. The company says, however, that the new app is easier to use. If you switch to the new app, your existing account will simply transfer over, Preyss said.

One more thing. OverDrive offers the dyslexic font option. Dutch designer Christian Boer created the typeface (called Dyslexie), inspired by his own struggles with dyslexia.

“The font looks a lot like a typical typeface but is designed so that the difference between each character is more pronounced,” according to CBS news. For more information, see “The font that could help dyslexics read better” at http://cbsn.ws/2yDm5P3.

Have questions about OverDrive? Give us a call at 893-4644.