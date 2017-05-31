Bonnie Lander

Essex Center – Bonnie Jean Lander, 84, died peacefully early Sunday morning, May 28, 2017 at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in Burlington.

Bonnie was born Dec. 19, 1932 in Burlington, the daughter of Neal and Alice (Harrington) Tomlinson.

Bonnie lived in Essex Center for all of her life and enjoyed going to garage sales.

She is survived by her children Reed Lander and wife, Penny, of Addison; Brian Lander and wife, Linda; and Shane Lander and wife, Tina, all of Colchester; by her grandchildren Amy, Steven, Heather, Michael and Casey’ by her great-grandchildren Gabriella and Noah; by her sister, Joyce Barkyoumb; by the father of her children, Forrest Lander; and many nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter Becky Lander and by her brother, Hollis Tomlinson.

Special thanks to the staff at Birchwood Terrace and members of the VNA and Tom Paquette for the help and excellent care given to Bonnie during her illness.

Memorial contributions in Bonnie’s name may be made to the VNA Hospice Program, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.

A private graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Center.

