Bobwhites surge past ‘Jackets, 73-58

Will Harvey’s momentum-shifting three-pointer in the third quarter launched a strong finish for BFA-St. Albans, which outscored Milton 40-22 from that point and snapped an eight-game losing streak Monday night with a 73-58 victory.

The Bobwhites and Yellowjackets were deadlocked at 11 after one quarter, and the tight trend carried into halftime, as the Bobwhites led only 26-25.

That changed in a hurry in the third quarter.

With Milton leading by one, Harvey’s three ignited the Bobwhite bench – including coach Matt Toof, who ran over to give Harvey an exuberant high-five.

Shortly after, Bobwhite junior Andrew Billings converted a one-and-one, after which Milton coach Chris Brown received a technical foul.

“That was a nice opportunity we took advantage of,” BFA coach Matt Toof said. “We haven’t been doing that a lot his year, so it was refreshing.”

Harvey then delivered another clutch three to give the Bobwhites a 10-point cushion, and Milton never recovered.

The Bobwhites were led by junior Jens Ulrich-Verderber’s double-double in which he had a team-high 27 points — 17 of which came before halftime — and 11 rebounds.

Harvey finished with 15 points and five rebounds, while senior Brady Green also chipped in 15 points with four rebounds.

Milton was anchored by senior Ryan Brown with a game-high 28 points and three steals. Ben Hanson scored 10, along with seven rebounds and four assists.

Toof was especially pleased with his team’s defensive play and its success at running the offense through its imposing center.

“We were much more physical on the defensive end. Offensively, Verderber took his time, they collapsed on him, and he was able to hit options outside of the paint.

“When he plays well, our team is so much better,” he continued. “The plan when they double-team him is to kick it out to a three-point shooter, utilize the drag option or use backdoor cuts.”

The 2-9 Bobwhites had not won since their only other Lake Division game so far this season, a Dec. 21 victory also by a 73-58 score.

Andrew Billings added seven points for BFA, which returns to action Thursday at home against Mt. Abraham (4-7).

Milton (6-6) got eight points apiece from Ian Jennings (6 rebounds, 3 steals) and Seth Herrity (5 steals, 5 assists). Will Scarpinato added two points and four rebounds; Dustin Rock scored one with three rebounds; Tre Sherwood and Ethan Howell (2 assists) had two rebounds each and Andrew Harvey and Deven Creamer added a rebound each.

The Yellowjackets were at Vergennes (1-10) on Wednesday, after the Independent’s press deadline.