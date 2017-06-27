Board under fire, residents search for answers on racism

The Milton Elementary and Middle School library was flooded once again Monday night with impassioned parents, students, teachers and community members urgently searching for answers related to recent racism contention in the school district.

Around 50 people gathered before the Milton School Board and superintendent Ann Bradshaw, firing off allegations of negligence from trustees, including lack of transparency regarding the ongoing athletic director hiring process.

A majority also spoke at last Thursday’s special board meeting, where they heard the board’s prepared statement on why LeVar Barrino — a black man unanimously chosen by a hiring committee to replace outgoing athletic director Mike Jabour — is no longer filling the position.

School board chairwoman Lori Donna told attendees trustees did not take action after Barrino’s contract was tabled at a June 12 meeting because additional information is still needed on the candidate. Those present called this a lie, saying in the following days, Barrino was informed the job was no longer his.

Residents returned Monday but left without further answers to why the board didn’t hire the candidate, fueling accusations of racism: In his resignation letter, Jabour, a fellow black man, wrote he can only assume the decision was race-related, as no other explanation was provided.

The topic was not placed on Monday’s agenda, leaving audience members to air their concerns during public forum.

Applause followed nine-year special educator Christina Reider’s comments to the board, who said trustees are abusing both their power and white privilege by not responding quicker and in more depth.

“You are failing to listen to your community,” Reider said. “If you are not going to address the problem of racism, then you are part of it. Silence is acceptance. If you are not willing to do the work and help us do the work as teachers, as faculty, as parents in this community, then you need to step down: Make the topic of racism an agenda item immediately or resign.”

Breaking what Miltonians called the trustees’ “code of silence” — hearing comments but not responding until the topic is potentially warned on a future agenda — board vice-chairwoman Karen LaFond demanded respect from the crowd.

“We have not had enough time as a board between Thursday and today to set up a date that would be specific to allow for an entire meeting to be discussing about the issue of racism, about culture,” LaFond said. “Because it is as deeply important to the board as it is to the community. We did hear you.”

LaFond’s response was directed at Kate Cadreact, a white woman and former school board member. Because LaFond addressed Cadreact and not former MTSD staffer Vicki Garrison, a black woman, talk of white supremacy, fragility and privilege ignited.

Cadreact said the board’s non-responses are like “talking to a cement wall;” board members say they can’t comment on the personnel matter.

Jenn Taylor, the board’s most recent member, said she has abstained from these talks because her day job with the Vt. Department for Children and Families’ oversees the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington, Barrino’s employer.

Constituents said the time for conversation is now; the severity of racism can’t let action wait.

Audience members said recent events speak of storied racism within Milton schools. One account includes racism allegations in the middle school earlier this month when 12-year-old Mikhayla Lee said she and other black students were victims of hate speech.

Near the end of the three-hour meeting, board members discussed an agenda item in July or early August but fell short of picking a date.

Donna and trustee Cathy Vadnais both cited the extensive work and time the board puts into contracts negotiations, budget talks, policy and other matters that are vital to their volunteer board positions.

Throughout the meeting, residents questioned the trustees’ body language, saying they felt the board wasn’t giving its undivided attention to the issues.

In an emotional response, Vadnais said all five trustees were motivated to join the board to make change. Her son’s encounter with violence in Milton schools provoked her to run for a seat, she said.

Multiple people again called for Bradshaw’s resignation, as Black Lives Matter Vermont did earlier this month.

Monday night, hiring committee member and MHS teacher Jason Gorczyk said the board’s silence makes it hard to “champion Milton” to others in and outside Vermont who are watching the situation unveil.

He wondered how many qualified teachers and athletic directors the district will miss out on because of the flawed and “disheartening” hiring process. His desire to stay in the district is waning, he said.

“I hope it keeps you up at night, because it does keep me up at night,” he told the board.

Recent South Burlington High School graduate Isaiah Hines, who served as his town’s school board student representative and led the fight to rid the school of its Rebel mascot, implored Milton trustees to take the issue seriously and learn from surrounding districts.

“Listen to the community, and deal with this because it will have real affects on the students, the community and it’s just something that means a lot to all of us,” he said. “Even outside of Milton.”