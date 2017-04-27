Board to open town manager search

Milton’s Selectboard unanimously agreed Monday night to begin advertising the open town manager position in local publications, narrowing the hiring campaign to a local search.

The board will run an advertisement for the position – currently filled by acting town manager Don Turner – in the Milton Independent, Seven Days and with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, for three weeks starting next week.

The town has previously contracted with VLCT to run its search. The league’s services typically include collecting and ranking résumés and discussing them with an independent search committee that then presents finalists for board consideration.

This time around, the board will flip the process. Since Turner, the town’s fire and rescue chief, may consider applying, the board will fully manage the process, members agreed this week.

Board clerk John Palasik will collect the applications and distribute to members for consideration in executive session on May 22, a hiring timeline shows.

On May 30, the board will narrow its applicants to those it will interview, the timeline shows. On June 12, the board will choose two finalists and develop a scorecard for citizens in preparation for a public Q&A tentatively planned for June 19.

“We advertise the fact we’re going to have [the event], and everybody’s welcome,” selectman John Cushing said.

The selectboard and residents could ask questions, much like the format in which former manager Donna Barlow Casey participated in 2015.

The board hopes to hire the new manager by its June 28 meeting, the timeline shows, with a potential start date of July 12.

The position pays between $85,000 and $100,000 based on experience, the ad shows. The job requires a bachelor’s degree, but preference is given to candidates with a master’s in public or business administration or a related field, it reads.

Ideally the person would have experience as a town manager or 10 years of work in public administration. The chosen candidate is expected to live in Milton after a year of employment, the ad says.