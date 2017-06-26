Board silent on Bradshaw vetting

2011 Mass. lawsuit accused superintendent of mishandling rape case

Milton School Board chairwoman Lori Donna refused to answer at what point she learned superintendent Ann Bradshaw was being sued for mishandling a rape investigation in her former district when the board hired her last March.

Bradshaw replaced former superintendent John Barone, who was fired last February under strikingly similar circumstances, at the height of the Milton High School football team hazing scandal.

“The board is aware,” Donna told the Independent before addressing a large crowd at the board’s Monday night meeting. “We have no comment.”

The board charged Bradshaw to “provide a neutral, unbiased and fair review” of an independent report that concluded school leaders, including Barone, failed to properly investigate claims of sexual assault on the football team in 2011-12.

While investigating this, Bradshaw’s own suit marched toward trial.

Filings from the U.S. District Court in Boston show Bradshaw was one of 10 defendants named in a 2011 lawsuit filed by a former Mashpee High School student who, at age 14, was raped by a soccer coach and paraprofessional.

The case was dismissed in October 2016, nearly a year to the day the Milton board appointed Bradshaw interim superintendent.

The suit was filed nearly two years after the then-14-year-old victim’s assailant, Steven Weixler, pleaded guilty to two lesser charges and was sentenced to a six-month prison sentence, the Cape Cod Times reported then.

The Mashpee lawsuit calls into question the school board’s hiring practices, especially since it hired Bradshaw without a public search or input from a hiring committee – the typical process in finding a suitable candidate for the district’s top position – which earned trustees public criticism at two board meetings last spring.

Meanwhile, trustees have dragged their feet in explaining why they haven’t hired LeVar Barrino, the athletic director candidate recommended by a hiring committee with 75 combined years of teaching experience.

Outgoing AD Michael Jabour, a black man, has suggested the decision was racist, since Barrino is also a person of color. Black Lives Matter Vermont and its allies again asked for Bradshaw’s resignation Monday night.

At last week’s special meeting, Donna’s prepared statement said the board “needed additional information” about Barrino. Monday night, Donna refused to answer whether the board vetted Bradshaw.

Though much broader, the Mashpee case includes similar negligence claims to those found in the lawsuits filed by the Preavy family in fall 2015 and a second by another hazing victim just this April.

These include failing to properly supervise Weixler; similar allegations were made in Milton, in reference to the lack of a watchful eye in the blockhouse, the football team’s locker room at the time where assaults took place.

In Mashpee, the victim known as Jill Doe claimed school officials knew Weixler had engaged in inappropriate conduct with minors and still hired him as the junior varsity girls soccer coach, the complaint reads.

Some of these reports were made nine months before Jill’s assault, the filing says.

The lawsuit said defendants failed as mandated reporters, thereby allowing Weixler’s conduct to continue. As a result, Jill suffered severe trauma which manifest in behaviors ranging from truancy to self-harm, the case says.

Bradshaw denied all claims in subsequent filings. When asked about the lawsuit and whether it affected her review of the hazing case, Bradshaw offered no comment and walked away.

Former board member DeWayne Nolan-Watkins, who voted against hiring Bradshaw and has since moved to Indiana, said Sunday he wouldn’t be surprised if Donna knew about the lawsuit and never shared it with the rest of the board.

Nolan-Watkins added Donna refused to let him see Bradshaw’s education transcripts and professional references when he asked, which contributed to his decision to vote against Bradshaw’s appointment, especially since Barone’s degree was later found to be from a diploma mill.

Nolan-Watkins said if Donna did keep the lawsuit under wraps, it would be consistent with prior board actions he noticed while serving.

“Their big thing was, ‘The town was going to be mad today, but they’ll forget about it tomorrow,’” he said.