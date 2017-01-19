Board seeks community input on school budget

This Saturday, the Milton High School library floor will be open to the public for questions, concerns and new ideas as the school board presents the fiscal year 2018 budget.

Currently at a 6.14 percent, or $1.7 million, increase from FY17, the budget will be presented to taxpayers during the fourth annual budget social at 10 a.m.

“This is an opportunity for people who have concerns or questions to come and build an understanding for why we are bringing forward the budget we are,” superintendent Ann Bradshaw said.

While the event normally involves both the select and school boards, only the school budget will be presented this weekend, Bradshaw said.

At a Jan. 9 school board meeting, administrators presented their proposed changes and why they believe they’re necessary for the Milton education system. All changes were calculated in to the 6.14 increase.

The priciest adjustment to this year’s budget stems from a proposed shift from contracted social workers to in-house hires. Currently, the district contracts four Howard Center employees – two at the elementary school and two at the high school.

These social workers would be traded for two district social workers. Three more would be hired, amounting to about $247,000.

Two in-house school psychologists are also included in the budget. Part of this sum will be subtracted from current contracted services, which would cease to exist, the proposal shows.

These in-house services are part of a plan to enrich the district’s culture, Bradshaw said on January 9.

Part of the budget increase would fund development of a pilot Tier III academic and therapeutic program at the elementary school aimed at guiding students who may struggle in an everyday classroom.

One of the five social workers and two additional hires would staff the program, elementary school principal Bridget Gagne said. One would be dual certified in general and special education and the second would be a special education teacher with a concentration in behavioral intervention.

The program would help students reach personal development and behavior goals and provide academic support and social skill development, she said.

Keen to the idea of a behavior interventionist, outgoing school board member Karen LaFond deemed the program beneficial, saying her children’s elementary teachers frequently send notes home about behaviorally challenged classmates interrupting lessons.

“These services would not only benefit the student that’s having that difficulty, but it would also benefit the entire classroom because education could continue,” LaFond said.

The district has also proposed a special educator and behavior interventionist for the middle school planning room, principal Becky Day said.

The investment in special education would come with an expected $500,000 reimbursement, Bradshaw said. Up to $75,000 is expected to come back in Medicaid claims as well, which would offset the $1.7 million increase, she added.

At the middle school, the budget also adds an assistant school to replace the student services coordinator and two world language teachers, also part of the school culture effort, Bradshaw said.

Back at the elementary school, administrators proposed hiring a health teacher. The $88,000 salaried position would teach students about topics like tobacco use and opiate addiction, a task which currently falls to the physical education and guidance departments, administrators said.

Curriculum director Lynne Manley said next year’s new science curriculum will no longer cover the human body, a topic typically learned between kindergarten and sixth grade. That will fall to health classes, she said.

Also on the enrichment side, praise for hiring a district-wide music teacher sung well among the board.

As for upper education, Manley is proposing a technology integrationist for grades 6-12. Doing so would transform how students and teachers use technology, she said, like using Skype to collaborate with other schools.

Because technology is always changing, she said many schools are hiring this position. The integrationist would work as a coach, rather than information technology staff, she said.

School board member Cathy Vadnais said the board needs a specific program for the position before approving it.

Grades 6-12 are also proposed to have a grant-funded math or writing coach, Manley said. The board was open to the latter.

“Writing is thinking,” Manley said, noting the coach would help develop a stronger writing system for years to come.

The board meets again on Thursday, Jan. 19 to tweak the proposed budget before the community social Saturday morning. Budget talks begin at 6:30 p.m.

School board members will consider community members’ feedback at the social and meet again on Monday, Jan. 23 to finalize the budget for Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 7.

Bradshaw encourages people to attend the social, which will provide light refreshments and childcare. Lake Champlain Access Television will record the gathering for those who cannot attend.

“Any taxpayers or parents, I think would be interested to see how we are expending funds to provide the best education we can,” Bradshaw said, “or to bring forward ideas we haven’t thought of, or needs we don’t know about.”