Board declares impasse with support staff

After over six months of negotiation between Milton school trustees and district support staff, the board declared an impasse.

The decision came Thursday, May 4, with both parties stretched on salaries and health care benefits, superintendent Ann Bradshaw wrote in an email this week.

“Continued meetings without the help of a mediator would not be productive,” she added.

Representatives from the Milton Education Support Association disagree, saying they were “poised to agree with some pending contract language.”

“Impasse should only be considered after you have exhausted all options,” chief negotiator Tricia St. Amand wrote in a press release. “Which in this case was not done. We are prepared to negotiate until we reach a settlement that is fair to us, to our schools, our community and our students.”

Also noting fairness, Bradshaw said the board plans to reach a contract reasonable for both taxpayers and school employees.

MESA’s negotiating team noted about 90 percent of support staff lives and pays taxes in town.

According to Bradshaw, the MESA proposal would increase fiscal year 2018 salaries between 6 and 37 percent, plus an extra 6 percent in FY19.

For health care, the association proposed the board pay 100 percent of both premiums and out-of-pocket costs like copays for prescriptions and office visits.

The board proposed a 1 percent increase in salaries. Regarding healthcare, trustees proposed to share the cost of out-of-pocket expenses and pay 80 percent of premiums, Bradshaw said.

According to the MESA release, the negotiation team was shocked when the board’s attorney informed them of the impasse – they thought they were making progress, members said.

“And now the board has walked away, further delaying the chance for a contract,” they wrote.

The support staff’s current agreement expires June 30.

As a statewide teacher healthcare plan continues to cause turmoil in Montpelier, the board moves forward until Gov. Phil Scott declares his final verdict – he has pledged to veto the state budget if it doesn’t capture the savings of his proposed reform.

A neutral third party — agreed on by both trustees and the association — will be hired to mediate. A path to settlement will be mapped out after the mediator issues a fact-finding report, MESA said.