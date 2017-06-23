Board avoids addressing racism allegations

Parent Maria Twitty speaks to a crowd of over 60 community members Thursday night. (Photo by Kaylee Sullivan)

Over 60 people congregated at a special Milton School Board meeting Thursday night to discuss allegations of racism in the district, demanding answers but leaving with more questions about the board’s decisions.

At the core of the heated dialogue is the ongoing athletic director hiring process.

In his resignation letter last Friday, outgoing athletic director Mike Jabour cited racism in the hiring of his successor, a “fellow black man.” After reportedly signing a letter of intent, Jabour said the man up for the job, LeVar Barrino, was not given a reason why he is no longer a candidate.

“I want to believe the decision was not based on race,” parent Rick Dooley said to the crowd. “I want to believe my school board’s not racist … Unfortunately, I can’t. And I can’t because of this disconnect between the board and the community.”

A hiring committee made up of parents, teachers, coaches and students unanimously chose Barrino as the No. 1 candidate. Committee member and teacher Karen Hammond said the group vetted 55 applicants and performed a number of interviews but ultimately sent Barrino’s name to superintendent Ann Bradshaw.

Hammond said the hiring committee was offered no explanation why Barrino’s contract was not approved at a June 12 board meeting, when trustees tabled discussion on the AD position until June 26.

Before public forum Thursday, board chairwoman Lori Donna reviewed the board’s policy, which is to listen to comments but not respond. Instead, members later decide to add the topic to a future meeting agenda.

The board listened as almost 20 people including parents, teachers, students, residents and representatives from Black Lives Matter Vermont spoke their concerns.

After, trustees entered a scheduled executive session regarding contracts. When they emerged almost an hour later, Donna read the long-awaited statement.

“The board tabled discussion because it needed additional information to ensure that the candidate’s specific experience applied to the needs of the district,” Donna said, adding trustees need more information before moving forward.

Some attendees called this a lie, saying the board took action by denying Barrino the position. According to Jabour’s letter, Barrino had already resigned from his position at the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington before hearing the board’s decision.

Barrino told VTDigger, “I have received a letter from the superintendent without any explanation of why.”

As evaluation continues, the board said it’ll act as quickly as it can.

“That was a whole lot of nothing,” an audience member retorted.

Attendees vowed to return to Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting in search of answers.

Concern over the athletic director position follows an allegation at the middle school earlier this month, when 12-year old Mikhayla Lee said she and other black students endured hate speech from a white student. She says it wasn’t the first time.

Mikhayla’s mother, Maria Twitty, said change needs to happen now. That change, she said, starts with Bradshaw resigning. Due to what BLM Vermont believes to be a mishandling of Mikhalya’s case, the organization called for the superintendent’s dismissal earlier this month.

In a powerfully worded speech, MHS 2009 graduate Katrina Battle spoke of the historic racism in Milton schools that she, too, experienced.

“Milton has a problem; we do,” she said, noting to fix it, the district needs to recognize the issue.

Like many others who spoke, Battle suggested a need for more diversity training and cultural awareness so future generations don’t endure the racism.

“The things that we let people say to us, the things that we accepted from our friends so that we could survive … we had to laugh it off because there was no real alternative,” Battle said.

“If we said something, either nothing was done and then we became the person who took things too seriously and … can’t take a joke,” she added.

Teachers also recognized a need for diversity training. Multiple residents referenced a cultural audit performed by Dr. Anthony Muhammad this school year that has not been released to the public.

One of these individuals was parent Marie Agan, who, to a response of hoots and hollers, said she used to come to board meetings and easily get answers. Agan said she will run for the next open trustee seat, to applause.

Desire for accountability and transparency was a common theme throughout the night’s comments, including a statement from Joanne Davidman, Milton Education and Support Association president and 33-year teacher.

“If we want to create a better culture for all students, we need to understand how to communicate better as adults, have those hard conversations and not run away from them,” she said.