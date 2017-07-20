MILTON – Billy Joe Johnson, 86 of Milton, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 at Starr Farm Nursing Facility in Burlington.

Billy Joe was born Dec. 16, 1930 in Cold Springs, Texas the son of the late Willie and Epsey McMullen Johnson. As a dedicated U.S. Marine, Billy Joe served in the Korean War. On Feb. 7, 1953, he married the love of his life, Della J. Roberts, in Galena Park, Texas.

As a soft-spoken man whose manners defined the term “southern gentleman.” He was also a talented artist and writer, dedicating many of his works to those he loved and left behind under the pseudonym Joe Buck. In his younger days, Billy Joe could often be found with a loyal companion by his side in the form of a blue tick hound or German shorthair bird dog. His sense of humor and quick wit made for great stories when he was so inclined to share them.

Billy Joe is survived by his devoted wife of over 64 years, Della, of Milton and their two daughters Tara Parker-Ceballos and her husband, Hector, of Houston, Texas and Bonnie Turner and her husband, Armand, of Milton; by his three grandchildren Jacob Tardiff, Greyson Howard and Dana Trahan; by his great-grandson, Christopher Jordan; and his great-granddaughter, Marlee Jane Tardiff.

A service to celebrate the life of Billy Joe will be held Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. followed by military honors at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. before the service. Interment will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.