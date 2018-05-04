Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: ~ 5 years old

Reason Here: Housing didn’t allow dogs

Arrival Date: 4/9/2018

Energy Level: High

Size/Weight: Large/ 67 lbs.



Meet Billy Bob! Billy Bob is a big and goofy guy who is easy to love. Billy Bob originally came to Vermont on transport from Tennessee. This guy is a big lovable goober with the sweetest personality. He loves food, following his nose, talking (baying!), and playing with toys! Let’s get this cutie into his new home and show him all the fun a Green Mountain spring has to offer!

Dogs: Billy Bob has done well with other dogs.

Cats: He has been exposed to cats and chased them. He may do well with time and a slow introduction.

Children: He has been around children and did well.

To see Billy Bob and other dogs up for adoption, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.