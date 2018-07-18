BILL VREMAN

WESTMINSTER – Gerhard Jan Willem “Bill” Vreman, 86, died on July 13, 2018 after a short illness.

Bill was born May 2, 1932 to Johan and Johanna (Den Hertog) Vreman in Aalten, The Netherlands. He married Josina H. Schouten in 1955, and they immigrated to the United States that same year. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and the Civil Air Patrol. After his retirement, he also enjoyed gold and mineral mining and taking cruises.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years; his daughters Anna Vreman (Lowell Symmes), Frances Vreman, and Marian Boucher (James); by one grandchild, Kristi Clark (Brian); by three great-grandchildren and by two brothers, Simon and Aad.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ronald, and his half-brothers and a sister.

No formal services will be held per Bill's wishes.