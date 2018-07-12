MILTON – William “Bill” Desjardins, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Gardner Road on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Bill was born July 20, 1938 in South Burlington. Following his graduation from high school he immediately joined the U.S. Army Reserves where he spent two years prior to enlisting in the Air Force where he proudly served his country for six more years. On Sept. 20, 1969 he married the love of his life, Patricia Gardner McDonald, who survives him.

He was employed for almost 30 years with the Vermont Maple Orchards Company in Essex Jct. where he helped supervise the distribution of Vermont maple products all over the world. In recent years, Bill would be seen around his home town of Milton and helping out behind the register at Frenchy’s Meat Market. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Besides his wife, Pat, of Milton, Bill leaves his son, Robert McDonald Jr., and his partner, Sharon Bellrose, of Grand Isle; his daughter, Sonia Bassett, and her husband, Daryl, of Brookfield; his three grandchildren Alecia and Cody Bassett and Hannah McDonald; his brother, Paul Desjardins, of Clifton Park, N.Y. and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Mark Cote, Reggie and Diane Comtois, and Bobby and Jane Pelletier.

As per Bill’s wishes there will be no visiting hours. Bill will be buried with full military honors in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.