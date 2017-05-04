Big inning leads BFA past Milton

MILTON — Bellows Free Academy got a perfect outing from junior Cam Bushey and collected 10 hits as the Bobwhites knocked off the Yellowjackets 12-0 to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday in Milton.

Bushey (1-0) used a devastating curveball to keep the Yellowjacket hitters off balance all afternoon. He allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings while striking out nine, also picking a runner off first base, to earn his first win of the season. Will Harvey finished the game for the Bobwhites, striking out four over the final two innings.

BFA (2-3) broke a scoreless tie with a five-run third inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Connor Wood walked to start the rally and Harvey followed with a single to right center. Isaac Cioffi reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases before Brady Green singled up the middle to give BFA a 2-0 lead. Bennett Coseo singled to center to make it 3-0 and when he stole second Colby Brouillette came home on the throw to make it 4-0. Coseo advanced to third and scored on consecutive wild pitches by to make it 5-0.

Milton coach John Learned said starting pitcher Jacob Laware deserved a better outcome but credited BFA for its solid offensive performance.

“Jake put up a good fight,” Learned said. “He pitched well. The defense just did not hold up for him, and they put the bat on the ball when they needed to.”

BFA added a run in the fourth when Harvey’s single to center scored Wood, and put the game away with four more in the fifth.

Coseo was hit by a pitch to start the fifth before Brouillette and Tucker Gaudette hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Bushey drove an opposite-field shot off the left-center-field fence make it 8-0. Gaudette scored on a wild pitch, and Cioffi singled to left to make it 10-0.

Green drove in two in the seventh as he paced the Bobwhite offense with four RBI and a run scored. Bushey added two RBI and run scored. Four other Bobwhites also drove in runs.