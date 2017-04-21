Betty J. Lamphere

MILTON – Betty Jane Lamphere passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 after a long battle with cancer, her family by her side. She was born Feb. 7, 1944 in Burlington, daughter of William and Betsy Bailey. She was the wife of Louis Lamphere Jr.

She was the most loving, kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for all of us was tremendous and unconditional, as was ours for her. Our hearts are torn, and we don’t quite know how to continue from here.

Mom loved our family get togethers. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with everyone. She loved to sing, cook, bake, garden, camp, sit by the fire and go on family vacations, especially at the ocean. She loved dolphins and whale watches. Her favorite vacation place was Hawaii. She enjoyed her yearly trip to Atlantic City. Mom loved shopping with us girls. She enjoyed going for rides with Dad. As a true Bruins fan, one of Mom’s favorite activities was watching the Bruins game with the family. She loved the warm summer nights out on her front porch watching the sunsets with Dad. Our Mom and Dad’s eternal love for each other was incomparable.

Betty is survived by her husband, Louis Lamphere Jr., of 54 years; by her children Louis Lamphere and his wife, Cheryl; Tina Coolbeth and her husband, Danny, Jodi Parrott and her husband, Joe, and Ladd Lamphere and his wife, Leah; by her grandchildren George, Christina, Ashley (Justin), Beth (Trevor), Amber Lyn, Sam, Jake, Josh and Christopher (Caitlin); and by her great-grandchildren McKayla, Dylan, Hailey, Tre, Mason, Aiden, CJ, Keen, Tyler and Nathan. She is also survived by many foster children including Floyd, Amanda, Tammy, Peter, Cliff and George and his wife. Mom had many brothers and sisters, her closest being Ginger, Kenny, Mary and Butch. She was preceded by her parents and by many brothers and sisters.

The wake will be held Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until noon at the United Church of Milton. Services will be held at noon with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495-1460. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.