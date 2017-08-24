MILTON – Bernard D. Farnsworth, Sr., a longtime Milton resident, died peacefully at home with loving family by his side on July 27, 2017 after a long battle with diabetes.

Bernard was born in Colchester on May 1, 1939 to Theron and Oleta (Blow) Farnsworth. He was married in 1957 and had three children from that marriage, who he raised until 1971 when he took in with open arms his love, Shirley Farnsworth (Meunier), along with her nine children. They were married on March 8, 1980.

Bernard grew up farming and continued for many years to raise farm animals. He had a love for John Deere, and in addition to the farm equipment he owned, he had a beautiful collection of models and anything John Deere. He became a master plumber and owned his own business, Bernard’s Plumbing and Heating, for many years until retirement. He also loved racing and raced No. 27 at the former Catamount Speedway.

Bernard is survived by Shirley, his wife of 37 years, and their children Aymer Gover, Jr. and Sally, Brenda and James Hogan Sr., Bonny Gover, Beverly and Fred Commo; Betsy and Richard Tuttle, Bernard Jr. (Beaver), Kevin and Robin Gover, Sue Farnsworth and Donny, Linda and Ray (Woody) Wood; Karen Dutil and Martin, and Colleen and Thomas Reilly. He is also survived by sisters Oneida Twitchell, Jacqueline Mercier and Marion Zeno and husband, Norman. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Kathy Farnsworth, and by his siblings Theron, Ted and Joel Farnsworth and Margaret Densmore. Bernard leaves many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their spouses.

Bernard was always concerned about everyone else before himself and did not want anyone to worry about him. In keeping with his wishes, there were no calling hours and no service. A celebration of his life will instead be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 42 Centre Dr. in Milton. All who knew Bernard are welcome.

Bernard’s family wishes to thank the staff at UVM Medical Center, especially Dr. Mark Charlson, for whom dad had a deep respect; Starr Farm Nursing and Rehabilitation and VNA Hospice of the Champlain Valley, especially Chelsea, for the care and compassion she showed dad and the rest of our family. We would also like to thank Stephen Gregory and Son Cremation Services for their care and compassion.