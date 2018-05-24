From the desk of Don Turner, Jr., Town of Milton manager.

For the last several weeks water/waste water superintendent Tom Elwood has been working with residents of the area known as the “Flanders” neighborhood to address an ongoing water pressure issue. This area encompasses the following roads: Hobbs, Griswold, Woodcrest Circle, Beaver Brook, Pinewood and Meadow. This has been very frustrating for many of the well over 200 families in the neighborhood. We understand and have been diligently working to find the problem. Our crew spent time in the evening and on weekends in the neighborhood checking with residents and looking for leaks. We also installed a temporary valve and increased the pressure within the system to address the immediate concern. We did locate two water leaks in that period and determined that the source of the immediate problem is a failing valve. I’m happy to report that this valve was replaced on Thursday, May 17. This system is antiquated, prone to leaks and pressure fluctuations and in dire need of replacement. Upgrading this system has appeared in the town capital construction plan for years; however, the $6 million price tag has made it cost prohibitive. Recent cost projections to replace this system along with sewer and storm water systems in that neighborhood exceed $10 million. Ignoring this issue will not resolve the problem. Our team will organize a meeting with the neighborhood residents in the coming months to discuss how to address the ongoing issues and begin charting a course to replace the system.

Milton Rescue Chief Rod Moore, a 20-year member of the department, resigned unexpectedly a few weeks ago to address a personal issue. Rod gave his heart and soul to the department and will be dearly missed by all. We plan to recognize him for his service at some point in the near future and wish him well. In the interim, public safety director Taylor Yeates will assume Rod’s duties as head of service, and we did not experience any interruption in the level or quality of service.

I was honored to be the guest speaker at the Little League Opening Day ceremony on May 5 at Bombardier Park. The event began with a parade in which all league teams marched from the municipal building parking pot down Park Place to Bill Black Field where well over 200 people attended the various activities. The league does a really nice job with the event. I also want to thank the league for working with recreation coordinator Kym Duchesneau to organize a very successful park clean up day a few weeks ago.

I also participated in the Milton Green Up Day activities on May 5 coordinated by planning director Victor Sinadinoski and the conservation commission. Members Judy Kinner, Bonnie Pease and Laurie DiCesare were all present and participating in the day’s events. A number of residents participated in cleaning up Milton, which concluded with a barbeque held at the Bombardier Park East picnic pavilion. Thank you for helping clean up our community.

Town staff recently participated in a diversity awareness training provided at the offices. Staff training is something our leadership team feels very strongly about and will continue to bring to our team on a regular basis. I find that these training opportunities are also very good team building events.

Now that spring has finally arrived, staff is very busy cleaning up and preparing for summer activities. Facilities director John Bartlett and crew have done a great job preparing the recreation park fields. This was no easy task, laying out and painting 12 different fields when it snowed the weekend before practices were scheduled to begin. As a result, I made the decision to delay the start of sports activities in the park for one week to allow the fields to have time to dry out. I want to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation. Have a great season!

Highway supervisor Eric Gallas and crew have been very busy as well. Spring clean up, grading dirt roads, ditching, removing plows, maintaining winter equipment, assisting with projects at the park and preparing bid packets for new equipment just a few of the many projects they have been working on.

Finally, I would like to welcome Tracy Crocker to our staff. She is our new administrative assistant in the planning and economic development office.

If you have questions, concerns or would additional information please feel free to contact me at dturner@miltonvt.gov or by calling 802-373-5960. Thank you!