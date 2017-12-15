Barbara Campbell

MILTON – Barbara Norman Campbell, 76, died peacefully at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by the love of her family.

Barbara was born on Feb. 23, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Paul and Margaret (Nesmith) Norman.

She graduated from Milton High School in 1959. On Feb. 19, 1959, she married John “Jack” Campbell Jr. at the Ira Allen Chapel in Burlington. Together they raised three daughters. She worked for many years in the medical field, and her passion was Miniatures.

Barbara was predeceased by Jack in October 2014 and by her daughter Joy in October 2017.

She is survived by her daughter Cheri Campbell of Burlington and her children Olivia Johnston, Knight Appleton and Lissome Hall; her daughter Colleen Catalano and her husband, Edward, of Greensboro, N.C. and their daughter Nicole Catalano; her daughter Joy’s children Dawn Connor Watson and husband, Jesse, and Cristin Connor and partner, Eric Morrett; her son-in-law Timothy Connor of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren Daryl, Annastasia and William; her brother, Gregory Nesmith Norman, and his wife, Lisa, of Alexandria, Va.; her sister Pamela March Norman of The Villages, Fla.; her sister-in-law Lucy Campbell of Grand Island and their families.

At Barb’s request, a graveside service will be held this spring at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, where she will be buried alongside Jack.

Donations in Barbara’s name can be made to the McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, from 1-4 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Condolences may be made at minorfh.com.