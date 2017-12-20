Auditorium fixes: Coming soon to the theater near you

Town Meeting Day-goers, high school students, faculty and theater aficionados are in for a treat as completed auditorium improvements are on their way to Rebecca Lander Drive.

The Milton Boosters Club, led by a group of 10 parents, is investing in a project school leaders say will drastically change the efficiency of school presentations.

The Boosters invited co-principal Anne Blake and facilities director Bruce Cheeseman to a meeting, where they unveiled a plan to donate $15,000 toward continued auditorium improvements. This adds to the $10,000 it donated last fiscal year.

“They invited us because they said they had some money to spend,” Cheeseman said at last week’s school board meeting, where trustees approved the project. “Well, they invited the right people.”

Improvements will include a mounted projector, safe wiring, a keyboard in the production booth and a built-in sound system, adding to the projection screen the Boosters’ initial $10,000 donation supported this year.

The Boosters gave the first donation with the understanding the district would pitch in the remaining $36,000. After a delay, though, the Boosters decided to provide a second donation.

With a total $25K gift, the club will pay for about half of the overall project as long as the improvements are done within 90 days. The district’s share of the cost will be around $21,000, according to calculations by school business manager Don Johnson.

The club’s donations stem from earnings in its weekly bingo games and lottery commission from North Country Saloon.Tree Ridge Enterprise Inc. was approved to install the equipment.

Initially, funds will come from the capital repair and replacement fund. At year’s end, though, Johnson said the district’s general fund would most likely cover the cost.

Currently, it takes up to four people to coordinate and set up a presentation in the auditorium, according to Lynne Manley, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and technology. All said and done, the process could take up to two hours.

With the new system, it’ll take minutes. Everything will be in one place, Manley said, and wireless HDMI capability will streamline the process.

“You’ll be able to walk in, hit a button, screen goes down and projector turns on,” theater director Paul Curtiss said.

For Curtiss, the changes are monumental. The new system will be similar to equipment in other area schools.

In the auditorium last Monday, theater student Emma Patry jumped with excitement as Curtiss talked of the upcoming changes. Further explaining the status quo, Patry said the students roll the projector in on a cart and carefully balance it on a stack of books.

The new device would be mounted on the back wall, Curtiss explained.

Wireless capabilities would also eliminate the need to string wires throughout the auditorium, which Patry noted is a safety hazard.

“It’s something that’s going to really affect more than just the theater,” Curtiss added. “It’s going to reach out to the whole school and the community as well, because there are three spaces that people see first in [the] building, and that’s the gym, the library and the auditorium.”

For Curtiss and many school officials, one specific point has surfaced in all auditorium related conversations: Town Meeting Day presentations will go a lot more smoothly.

“We were trying to come up with some sort of capital improvement that wasn’t sports related,” booster Tabitha Deuso said, noting the group’s contributions often support athletics.

Deuso said the club wants to disperse another $5,000 to a part of the school in need by year’s end. The next big project on the Boosters list is convincing the district to help fund a reconstructed press box for the school’s athletic stadium.

For now, Deuso said, “We’ll have a pretty state-of-the-art auditorium when it’s all said and done.”