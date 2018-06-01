Sherwood earned a pair of berths in the New England Interscholastic Track & Field Championships on June 9 in Durham, N.H., and picked up an Essex Invitational title along the way. The senior 3-sport star anchored the Yellowjackets’ 4×100 relay team to fifth place, taking one of six New England slots by just over a quarter of a second. In the 200 meters, with relate teammate Carson Bianchi already holding the 400-meter crown, Sherwood gave Milton another with a razor-thin, 2-hundredths of a second victory over Spencer Towle of Essex.