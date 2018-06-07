The Milton attacker had a record-setting day to lead the Yellowjackets into the Division II quarterfinals, scoring three times and picking up what is believed to be a program-record 12 points in the 17-3 playdown victoruy over visiting Otter Valley on May 30. There appears to be no doubt, however, that Boucher’s nine assists is a Milton lacrosse record. Boucher started the playoff win with an early unassisted goal, but did his best to ensure there were for of those the rest of the afternoon with his crisp setups to Owen Perry, setting up six of Perry’s seven goals.