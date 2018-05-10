Coming off a strong second-place effort in the 1500 meters despite running in a slower heat 10 days earlier in the Essex Vacation Meet, Ferro ran another strong second — behind St. Johnsbury’s Patrick Fogarty — in the 3000 at the Coaches Against Cancer Twilight Meet at South Burlington H.S. on May 5. This time, Ferro’s run got him into the Yellowjacket record books with a new program-best time of 9 minutes, 20.6 seconds. Ferro, who last spring took the Milton 1500 record away from Scott Hitchcox, surpassed Hitchcock’s 9:31.92 from 2012.

Photo by Margaret Ferro