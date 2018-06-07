The 3-sport standout closed her Yellowjacket athletics career in style at the Division II state championships Saturday at South Burlington H.S., turning in career-best jumps in her two strongest events. Chalmers began her day with a 15-foot, 1.5-inch long jump to place ninth out of 21 competitors. In the triple jump, the senior added more than a foot to her best mark, jumping 29-4.5 to finish 10th, one spot behind teammate Camille Hanna. Chalmers’ previous records in the jumps had been 14-8 and 28-3.